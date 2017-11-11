Post mortem on man's body to decide course of investigation in Donegal

A post mortem will be carried out on the body of a 37-year-old man who died suddenly in Donegal.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh shortly after 8pm on Thursday night.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

A post mortem is due to be carried out this morning, and Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

The scene remains sealed off and investigations are continuing.