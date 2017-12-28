Post mortem on Cork man may lead to Perth police increasing charge against fisherman
Police in Australia could be about to charge a local with the murder of an Irish man in Perth.
32-year-old Charles McCarthy from Cork, was fatally stabbed in the head, while waiting for a taxi in Perth, two days before Christmas.
34-year-old Andrew Doan has since appeared in court accused of grievous bodily harm.
However, police believe a post mortem could allow them to increase those charges to murder.
The results are expected shortly.