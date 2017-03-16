Post mortem of Danielle McLaughlin's body expected today

A man being questioned in connection with the murder of Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin in India has yet to be formally charged.

The backpacker, who was born in Glasgow but raised in Buncrana, was found dead on a beach on Tuesday.

A post mortem on her body is expected to be carried out today.

Michael Safi says the man is a well known criminal in the local area.

"The court has granted the police seven days custody to finish investigating the matter, and that includes doing things like gathering evidence and conducting a post mortem examination.

"It will be early next week before they are formally presented before court and formally charged," he said.