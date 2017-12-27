Post mortem due on woman's body found in flat in Dublin

A post mortem is expected to take place today on the body of a woman found at a flat in Rathmines in Dublin yesterday.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the body has been removed from the scene, which remains sealed off for forensic examination.

The dead woman is believed to have been in her mid-forties, but her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Gardaí say the post mortem results will determine the course of their investigation.