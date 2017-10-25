Post-mortem due on body of man found in Waterford City

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of a man that was found in Waterford city yesterday.

Gardaí investigating the discovery have said they will wait until they get the results of the examination before declaring if the death is suspicious.

The remains of the man - were found at lunchtime yesterday at a house in Appian Close, in the Ardkeen area of the city.

He was in his 30s.

More to follow.