Post mortem due on body found in Dublin river
24/07/2017 - 06:02:57
A post mortem examination is due to take place on the body of man found in Dublin yesterday.
The body was recovered from the River Dodder in Rathfarnham by Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade at around 10am yesterday morning.
The identity and age of the man are unknown at this stage.
It is believed the results of the post mortem will determine the next stage of the investigation.
