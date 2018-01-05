Possible traffic jams at College Green after €10m Civic Plaza project delayed

Dublin's College Green area could be hit with major traffic restrictions, after a €10m Civic Plaza project was delayed.

Buses may be banned from using the Luas Cross City Line, while cars and taxis may also be prohibited from the area, according to the Irish Times.

An Bord Pleanála were due to hold public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the plaza, but this has been postponed because of errors in a newspaper notice.

It is not yet known when it will be rescheduled.

