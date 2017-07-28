Possible security breach at PSNI

An investigation has started into a potential security breach at the PSNI.

It is after a Tweet which was posted on Chief Constable, George Hamilton's account earlier.

The post is understood to have included a person's name followed by a jumble of what looked liked random letters.

It was spotted and deleted within minutes.

The head of PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey, said enquiries are ongoing.

“At this time we believe there is a possibility the account was maliciously hacked. Enquiries are currently ongoing. There are no further details at this time.”