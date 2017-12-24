Pork used in hate attack on Belfast Islamic Centre

Pork has been thrown through the door of Belfast Islamic Centre.

The organisation appealed for members of the community to remain vigilant after last night's hate attack.

A spokesman said: "The message behind the action was one of hate.

"We know this individual does not represent the majority of people in Northern Ireland and reject this attempt to stir up tensions and divisions between Muslims and non-Muslims in Northern Ireland.

"They will not succeed."



If you cannot see the Facebook post above, click here.

He said there have been a number of incidents recently and asked people to report any harassment to police.

DUP South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly said such attacks achieved nothing and were wrong and entirely misdirected.