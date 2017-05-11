Population distribution and movement trends revealed in latest Census report

The latest report based on figures from Census 2016 has been published today.

It aims to provide information on the distribution of the population, changes in rural and urban populations, population density, and internal migration.

Among other insights, it shows that almost half of the population lives near the sea.

According to Census 2016 1.9 million people live within 5 kilometres of the coast.

It also shows that Saggart in north County Dublin was the fastest growing town, while Drogheda in County Louth remains Ireland's largest town with a population of almost 41,000.

65.1% of Meath's population were born outside the county, the highest proportion in the country. While Cork city and county, at 25.5%, had the lowest proportion of residents born outside the county.

13% of those born in Donegal were usually resident in another county.

The most mobile cohort of the population were revealed to be those aged between 20 and 34, accounting for 45.7% of all movers. 28 was the peak age for moving.

The full publication is available here.