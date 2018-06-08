Pope to visit Knock during Irish visit this summer

It has been confirmed that the Pope will visit Knock on his visit here this summer.

Pope Francis will travel from Dublin to the Marian shrine on Sunday, August 26 - he will say the Rosary, before heading back for Mass in the Phoenix Park in the capital.

Marie Collins is a clerical abuse survivor.

She resigned from a senior church advisory group on child protection after feeling her advice was being ignored.

But she would still meet the Pope if he wanted to.

She said: "This man seems to be a good man with the right attitudes but the time for words and apologies are long gone, we now need real action and that is not what we are seeing."

Pope Francis.

- Digital Desk