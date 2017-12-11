Pope Francis has appointed Brendan Kelly as Bishop of Galway

Brendan Kelly has been appointed Bishop of Galway.

He is currently serving as Bishop of Achonry.

Bishop Brendan is a native of Galway and was ordained in 1971.

His appointment by Pope Francis has been welcomed by Archbishop Michael Neary who has paid tribute to his personal integrity, generosity of spirit and outstanding ministry.

Canon Michael McLoughlin also welcomed his appointment.

He said: "We have no doubt that Bishop Brendan will be a good shepherd.

"The people of Lisdoonvarna and of Spiddal can testify to his compassion and his dedication, to his gentleness and his kindness when he were their priest.

"We look forward, with the help of God and our Blessed Mother, to sharing the journey in the years ahead with our new Bishop."