Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth expected to make joint visit to North next year

The Pope and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth are expected to make a joint visit to the North next year.

Pope Francis is due in Dublin in August 2018 for the World Meeting of Families.

It is believed plans are underway for a meeting between the heads of the Catholic and Anglican Churches, north of the border.

The Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Reverend Richard Clarke, told Q Radio news a joint visit would be "remarkable and wonderful".

"Certainly I would say it would be quite a momentous thing and it would certainly be a lovely symbol," said the Archbishop.

"But until we know for sure what the plans are it is very hard to talk hypothetically."