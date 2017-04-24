Poll shows overwhelming opposition to Catholic Church involvement in new maternity hospital

A poll conducted for RTÉ today shows that the majority of people do not want the Catholic Church to have any role in maternity services in Ireland.

The survey of more than 1,000 Irish adults, carried out today by Amarách Research for tonight's Claire Byrne Live programme, shows that almost 90% of respondents are against any role for the Church.

It comes as the row over the new National Maternity Hospital rumbles on, with the Health Minister Simon Harris being urged to use powers of compulsory acquisition to take over the land at St Vincent's hospital, which is owned by the Sisters of Charity.

A prominent Catholic theologian, Fr Vincent Twomey, has also proposed that the order sell the site for the new hospital to the Government, and use the proceeds as redress funding.

The pollsters also found that half agreed that abortion, with no restrictions as to reasons, should be made available in Ireland.

It follows a call by the Citizens Assembly to legisltate for abortion 'without restriction as to reasons'.

Is it your preference that the Catholic Church; Should have a role in maternity services: 7%

Should have no role in maternity services: 86%

Don't know: 7%

Do you believe assurances given by the Minister for Health that there will be no Catholic influence over medical procedures at the planned new maternity hospital at St Vincent’s? YES: 23%

NO: 62%

DON’T KNOW: 15%

