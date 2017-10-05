Poll shows Fine Gael has the most support and nearly half happy with Leo Varadkar

A poll out today shows that nearly half of voters are satisfied with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while Fine Gael support has risen slightly.

However, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll shows only 36% of voters are satisfied with the Government.

It also shows that 37% of respondents are happy with Fine Gael's current confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil, but 44% say the deal is not working.

Mr Varadkar's satisfaction rating stands at 49% while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's rating is at 37%, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams is at 30% and Labour Leader Brendan Howlin is down at 20%.

The poll of 1,200 voters aged 18 and over who were interviewed face-to-face in all constituencies was carried out on Monday and Tuesday of this week. It found that 45% think Mr Varadkar has made a “positive impact” on Government performance, as opposed to 14% believing he has made a “negative impact”.

If it came down to a General Election, the survey shows a slight rise for Fine Gael on 31%, up one point from a poll in May. 29% of voters would opt for Fianna Fáil, up 2%, Labour would get 4% of the ballot (down 1%); Sinn Féin would be down 1% to 19%, while the Independents/Others would stand at 17%, down 1%.

Voting for the smaller parties would be as follows: The Greens - 3%, Solidarity-People before Profit - 2%, the Social Democrats - 2%, Independents for Change - 1%, the Independent Alliance - 1%, other groups and parties - 1%, and non-party Independents - 7%.

However, the appetite for a General Election does not seem to be there with only 31% saying they would favour an election now and 62% saying there should be no election for a year or two.

The margin of error on the poll is plus or minus 2.8%.