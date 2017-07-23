Poll sees confidence in Government rise to six-year high

Confidence in the Government has soared to a six-year high, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Kantar Millward Browne poll for today's Sunday Independent shows Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's popularity is also up.

According to today's poll, the Government has jumped 13 points to 40%, the highest level of support for a Fine Gael-led administration since the 2011 general election.

Satisfaction is highest among professional and working voters and those living in Dublin where the economy has improved faster than other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, public support for the two main parties is almost neck-and-neck with Fine Gael up five to 30% and Fianna Fáil dropping four to 29%.

Leo Varadkar's personal satisfaction rating, measured for the first time today at 49%, is far higher than his predecessor Enda Kenny and four points above Michael Martin on 45%.

Those aged between 35 and 44 want to see more money in their pockets come Budget day - over spending - while people living in the capital are more in favour of tax cuts.