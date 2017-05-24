Poll reveals most people don't think Govt doing enough to tackle rents and homelessness

The majority of us believe the Government is not doing enough to solve the housing crisis, according to a new report from the Simon Community.

It shows 75% of those surveyed think politicians are not trying to make rents more affordable.

Seven in ten people also expressed their concerns about the rate of homelessness in Ireland over the past number of years.

Spokesperson Niamh Randall said: "Particularly at the private rented sector and homelessness, and what we found was that 75% of people believe the Government is not doing enough to keep rent affordable.

"70% believe the Government is not doing enough to protect those who are renting and 72% are really concerned about the rates of homelessness increasing due to rising rents and reducing supply.

"So here we see public opinion is ahead of political opinion, demonstrating the real urgency on the ground."