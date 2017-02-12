Poll: Fianna Fáil 11 points ahead of Fine Gael

A new opinion poll shows Fianna Fáil with an 11 point lead over Fine Gael, the highest rating for the party in six years.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll in the Sunday Times was taken over the nine days up to last Wednesday, just as McCabe issue was breaking.

Overall Fianna Fail are up 3 points to 32%, and Fine Gael down 2 points, to 21%.

Sinn Féin are up 2 to 19.

Political Editor with the Sunday Times, Stephen O'Brien says it's a dramatic turnaround.

"Five and a half years ago, six months after the General Election of 2011, Fine Gael were on 44% and Fianna Fáil were on 15% - that’s a 26 point lead for Fine Gael. Fast-forward to today and Fine Gael are 11 points behind."