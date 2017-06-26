Poll carried out on week of Leo Varadkar's succession as Taoiseach sees boost for Fine Gael

Leo Varadkar's election as Taoiseach has given Fine Gael a boost among voters.

The Irish Daily Mail - Ireland Thinks opinion poll puts the party on 31%, a six-point increase compared to a similar poll in April.

Fianna Fáil is down one point to 26%, Sinn Féin drops one to 16% while Labour is up two points to 7%.

The poll was carried out over five days on the week Mr Varadkar succeeded Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.