Poll: 49% would vote for Simon Coveney over Leo Varadkar

A new opinion poll shows almost half of Fine Gael voters would prefer Simon Coveney to replace Enda Kenny as leader, if it were a head-to-head contest with Leo Varadkar.

According to today's Irish Times/MRBI poll 49% would choose the Housing Minister, compared to 44% for the Social Protection Minister.

However in a contest with multiple candidates, the poll shows 30% of voters want Minister Varadkar to become leader, followed by Minister Coveney on 28%.

The Taoiseach has indicated he will make an announcement on his future after his St Patrick's day trip to Washington.