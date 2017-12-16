Politicians called on to campaign as little as possible on abortion referendum

There are calls for politicians to do as little campaigning as possible on the forthcoming abortion referendum.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment will publish its report this week, which will be debated by the government in the new year.

Senator Catherine Noone

Campaigning will then begin in earnest when the referendum wording is decided shortly after.

Committee Chair Senator Catherine Noone says this vote will be unlike any previous ones.

"I think the less politicians have to say about this issue the better," Senator Noone said.

"The Irish people will decide this issue...some politicians are obviously going to have to take the lead on it.

"I think it’s important that we hear from the people who have been affected and the experts who are dealing in this area."