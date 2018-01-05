Polish man due in court following New Year's stabbing in Cavan

A man will appear at Cavan District Court today over a murder in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Polish man, Marek Swider (40), was fatally hurt in a row over a card game at a house in Ballyjamesduff.

A 38-year-old Polish man handed himself into Gardaí in Anglsea street in Cork two days ago.

The man is being held in Baileboro Garda station this morning.

He will be brought before a judge later today.

Gardaí at scene of stabbing in Ballyjamesduff in Cavan on new Year's Day.

- Digital Desk