Polish man charged with New Year's Day murder in Cavan

A Polish man has appeared in court charged with the New Year’s murder of another Polish man in Co Cavan.

Marek Swider died at Cavan General Hospital on New Years’s Day morning after being stabbed at a house in Ballyjamesduff in Cavan.

Tomasz Paszkiewicz (38)leaves Cavan Courthouse this morning following an appearance in relation to the death of Marek Swider at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on New Years day. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gardaí believe he may have gotten into a row during a game of cards.

The 40-year-old victim was from Poland but had been living in Cavan for about 10 years.

Earlier this week, Gardaí in Cork arrested a man for questioning in relation to Mr Swider’s death.

This morning Tomasz Paszkiewicz from Dublin Street Ballyjamesduff appeared before Cavan District Court charged with the murder on January 1.

Sergeant John Callanan told the court the 38-year-old made no reply after he was charged and cautioned at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork last night.

Gardaí at scene of fatal stabbing in Ballyjamesduff, Cavan on New Year's Day. Picture: Lorraine Teevan.

The Sergeant said the accused had declined legal representation.

The Judge told the accused through an interpreter he was entitled to this but he again declined.

Judge Denis McLaughlin said it was an extremely serious allegation and bail could not be granted in the district court.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before the same court again next Thursday.