Policing Authority will decide on next Garda Commissioner: Donohoe

The Minister for Finance has refused to say if he believes the next Garda Commissioner should come from inside or outside the force.

Paschal Donohoe says it’s up to the Policing Authority to find the next Commissioner and he and the Government will have to accept or reject the nominee.

The Minister also confirmed he signed off on the deal giving Noirin O’Sullivan the maximum pension payment by taking her time as acting-commissioner into account.

"I will wait to see what their (policing authority’s) recommendation is ... and I will make my decision on the matter then."