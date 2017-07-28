Policing Authority criticises Garda handling of financial irregularities at Templemore

The Gardaí's handling of financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore has been strongly criticised today.

The Policing Authority has also raised concerns about the ongoing investigation into false breath tests and wrongful convictions.

In a statement - the authority said the findings of the recent Public Accounts Committee report into Templemore raised matters of significant concern in relation to the management of public funds and the governance of An Garda Síochána.

It says the governance failures were "very serious" and that action to deal with them should have begun much sooner.

The authority also expressed its "intense frustration and impatience" with further delays to the report on the Mandatory Alcohol checkpoints and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issues.

It says the absence of a timeline for a competed report into matters related to homicide data is increasingly difficult to understand.

"All the matters considered at yesterday’s meeting are not simply matters of technical or academic interest; they are matters of which are impacting on public confidence in the Garda Síochána with implications for the rule of law and Garda morale and they will remain on the Authority’s work programme," the Policing Authority added.