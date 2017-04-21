Policing Authority appoints Garda Assistant Commissioner
21/04/2017 - 15:55:11Back to Ireland Home
The Policing Authority has appointed Chief Superintendent Pat Leahy to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of the Garda Síochána.
Speaking about the appointment, Authority Chairperson Josephine Feehily said:“Giving effect to the policy and legislative changes regarding senior appointments is one of the most important reform initiatives given to the Authority. I have congratulated Assistant Commissioner Leahy and wish him every success in his future career.”
The appointment is made following a selection competition that involved a three-staged process.
This is the second senior appointment that the Authority has made since the commencement of its statutory appointment functions on January 1 2017.
Join the conversation - comment here