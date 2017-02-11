Police seek key witness as Dublin woman killed by train in UK

A woman who died crossing a railway line was seen with a male companion, now being sought by police as a key witness to the accident.

British Transport Police released a picture of the man in the hope of jogging people's memories, as the victim was identified as a 29-year-old Dublin woman.

Officers investigating what is being treated as "a tragic accident" at Barnt Green station in Worcestershire on Thursday, are now appealing for the man to come forward.

They have stressed he is not in any trouble but may have crucial information about the woman's last moments.

Inquiries have established the woman arrived on a ferry from Ireland at the port of Holyhead in the early hours of Thursday.

She got a coach to Birmingham and was spotted on CCTV at the city's main New Street station with a man whose image is now being circulated.

Police said it was understood the pair had been trying to get to Worcester and boarded a train shortly before 6am, getting off at Barnt Green.

The two then tried to walk across the line to reach another platform, but while the man made it the woman was hit by a train.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are conducting numerous inquiries to confirm the man's identity, but we need to find him as we believe he is a key witness and the last person to see his companion alive.

"I would like to stress he is not in any trouble - we just need to talk to him.

"The woman's family are understandably devastated and it is important we understand the circumstances leading up to her death so we can give them the answers they so desperately need."

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0800 405040 or text 61016.