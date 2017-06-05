Police seeing 'younger and younger' sex abuse victims

The Head of the Australian Federal Police has told an international conference in Ireland that the age profile of victims of child abuse is getting younger.

From infant to toddler years and older, Commander Lesa Gale said the realities of the situation are very disturbing and "no region is untouched or immune".

At her assessment centre in Australia the material she said it is receiving is getting more violent, with those responsible creating an almost competitive online environment.

The International Justice Mission, an organisation that works to protect communities around the world from violence , said 54% of victims were under 12 years old.

Most shocking of all, a two-month old baby was rescued by the mission just a few weeks ago.

Commander Gale also went on to say that violence against children online between images and videos had become more severe in the last three years.

