Police look into drugs link amid death of 15-year-old in Portadown

A 15-year-old girl has died from suspected drug use in Portadown, police said.

She died in hospital after being reported unconscious in a woodland area of Corcrain on Saturday night.

Chief inspector Joe McMinn said: "At this early stage of the investigation, one of our lines of enquiry is a possible link to drugs.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death."

He said there was a large number of young people in the Corcrain area when police arrived and appealed to anyone who was in that area and had information to contact them.

DUP General Election candidate David Simpson said: "To hear of a life ending in such circumstances is horrific for everyone but none more than family and friends.

"A young life cut down so early. The scene is one of tragedy and devastation.

"I have been working with statutory agencies to bring about investment in this area to help transform it and to help with youth intervention.

"I have spoken with the PSNI and youth agencies to ensure we have support services for those who require immediate counselling and feel this great loss."

Sinn Fein Assembly member John O'Dowd expressed shock and sadness.