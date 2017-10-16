Police investigate whether dog attack caused death of boy, 10

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a child who may have been attacked by the family dog.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out on Monday to determine the cause of death of the 10-year-old boy at a house in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Sunday.

The child was found with lacerations to his head.

Police said that a 38-year-old man remained in custody helping them with their inquiries.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.

One line of inquiry is that the boy had been attacked by the family dog.

Paramedics were called to the boy's home on Sunday and t he Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the boy had "lacerations to the head" and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The PSNI officer leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Darren McCartney, has appealed for anyone who has any information to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference number 848 15/10/17.

Forensic officers were at the house for several hours on Sunday.

Newtownabbey SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland, who was at the scene, said distraught neighbours had watched as the child was taken out of the house by paramedics on a stretcher.

"They said there was a lot of blood. It is just horrible, a terrible tragedy.

"How do you deal with something like that?

"Everyone is really upset," said Mrs McClelland.