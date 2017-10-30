Police investigate shop blaze after pallets at the rear set on fire

Police in the North are investigating a shop fire in Co Tyrone.

A number of pallets at the rear of a shop in Branch Road and two straw statues on Bradley Road in Strabane were set on fire at around 8pm last night.

The fire service extinguished the blaze at the shop which suffered significant smoke damage.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact Strand Road station or call Crimestoppers to speak anonymously.