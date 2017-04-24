Police investigate after Offaly man collapses and dies during 'verbal altercation' in London

Police in England are appealing for witnesses after an Offaly man collapsed and died after what they described as "a verbal altercation".

The man - formally identified as Joseph Kelly of Moselle Avenue in North London, but originally from Tullamore, Co. Offaly - is believed to have been arguing with two teenagers before his collapse in Wood Green.

Detectives were called just after midnight on Wednesday, April 12, to reports of an altercation and an unconscious man in Moselle Avenue and found the 62-year-old man who was treated by the London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem did not establish a cause of death, but found that Mr Kelly suffered poor recent health.

Mr Kelly, who was a fitter and welder, was unmarried with no children and had settled in North London where he had a close circle of friends in Noel Park.

Detectives have made no arrests, but have appealed for the two teenagers reported to have argued with him beforehand to contact them.

DCI Luke Marks said: "The death is not being treated as a homicide, however a police investigation into the circumstances of the death continues.

"I am very keen to trace anyone who saw Mr Kelly in Moselle Avenue, and in particular I wish to speak with two teenagers who had argued with him shortly before he collapsed. I would urge those young men to get in touch and simply tell me what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call Haringey CID on 020 3276 3071. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.