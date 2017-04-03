Police in Belfast looking at phone footage in connection with death of man after bar fight

Mobile phone footage may hold vital information surrounding a fight in Belfast city centre which led to a man's death.

31-year-old Paul Macready died in hospital after a bar fight spilled onto Donegall Street at around 1am yesterday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes wants to know what sparked the altercation.

"It's fine to go and have a nice night out but, as we see here, an altercation can very, very quickly lead to someone losing their life," he said.

"We have seen in the past one punch can, in fact, kill someone.