Police in Belfast arrest three men on drugs offences

Police in the North have arrested three men on a number of drugs offences.

Officers from the PSNI's Crime Team carried out a number of searches in the Lower Lisburn Road and Whitehall Square areas of South Belfast, as well as the Crossgar Road area of Ballynahinch.

A quantity of class A drugs with a street value of over €17,000 was seized, along with drugs paraphernalia, a sum of cash and a stun gun.

The three men aged 27, 29 and 31 were released on bail pending further police enquiries.