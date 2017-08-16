Police in Antrim find man seriously assaulted in carpark
16/08/2017 - 09:20:52Back to Ireland Home
A man has been seriously assaulted in Newtownabbey in Co Antrim.
Police on mobile patrol came across a 59-year-old man with serious injuries in a carpark outside a commercial premises in the Longwood Road area at around 10.45pm last night.
He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information.
Join the conversation - comment here