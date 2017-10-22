Police hailed for bravery after rescuing man from car in Lough Neagh

Police officers have been commended for their bravery after rescuing a man from a car after it entered Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland.

The vehicle was partially submerged and at risk of taking on more water and drifting further from shore when the officers arrived on the scene.

The man was unresponsive and was said to have been suffering hypothermia at the time.

Four officers with the Police Service of Northern Ireland went into the water off Lough Road in Antrim to rescue the man at around 12.30am on Sunday.

There was no one else in the car.

The PSNI said weather conditions were poor, with high winds and rough water hampering the rescue effort.

Inspector Claire Gilbert praised the officers involved and said they were lifesavers.

"The swift action of the police officers involved who, in treacherous conditions placed themselves at personal risk, were key to saving this man's life," she said.

"This is an excellent example of the commitment of officers in keeping people safe which resulted in a young man's life being saved last night."

The rescued man was taken to hospital for treatment.