Police find firearms and ammunition during Tyrone search

Police in the North have recovered firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a search operation in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The discovery follows reports of a suspicious object being found by a member of the public on Tullyveagh Road on Friday night.

The PSNI say they have recovered several rounds of ammunition and a handgun, which appear to have been buried at the location for many years.

Forensic tests are now being carried out on the items, and other evidence gathered at the scene.