Police find firearms and ammunition during Tyrone search
10/04/2017 - 13:34:57Back to Ireland Home
Police in the North have recovered firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a search operation in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
The discovery follows reports of a suspicious object being found by a member of the public on Tullyveagh Road on Friday night.
The PSNI say they have recovered several rounds of ammunition and a handgun, which appear to have been buried at the location for many years.
Forensic tests are now being carried out on the items, and other evidence gathered at the scene.
Join the conversation - comment here