Police appeal for witnesses following shooting in Belfast

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Belfast.

It is after a 24-year-old man was shot in the Whiterock Drive area of the city last night.

At around 7.10pm, a number of men entered a house and struck a man over the head with a hammer, before shooting him in both knees and both ankles in a rear yard.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are described as serious and potentially life-changing.

Two other people in the house at the time were left extremely shaken.

The PSNI have labelled it a brutal and callous attack.

