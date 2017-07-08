Police appeal for witnesses following hit and run in Tyrone

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run involving a Quadbike and a pedestrian in Omagh, Co Tyrone last night.

The man sustained serious head injuries on the Erganagh Road at around 10.30pm and was treated at the scene before being brought to hospital.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, particularly if they saw two quadbikes, is asked to contact the PSNI.