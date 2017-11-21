'Polar low' to bring snow and ice to Ireland this week

Ireland is set to experience snow and ice from Wednesday onwards when a "polar low" approaches the country.

Met Éireann has forecast that the area of low pressure will bring temperatures as cold as -3C after midnight on Tuesday as the weather system tracks over or near the north of the country.

"To the south of the low pressure centre, winds will be strong and gusty from a southwesterly direction, later veering west," Met Éireann has predicted.

"There will be showers too, likely to be heavy and falling as snow over the hills and mountains. "

Temperatures during Thursday afternoon are predicted to range from just 4-5C in the north, to 7-8C in the south.

Another cold night is expected to be in store, with temperatures forecast to range between -2C and 3C, with ice forming on untreated surfaces.

"There'll be showers or longer spells of rain, turning wintry with snow likely on the Wicklow Mountains," according to Met Éireann.

Some wintry showers are expected to persist along coastal areas in the west and north on Friday and Saturday, although the rest of the country should enjoy some respite, although it should remain rather cold.

Met Éireann's forecast beyond that could hardly be more downbeat: "The further outlook is for continued cold weather with showers".

Wrap up warm, people!
