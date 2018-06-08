Plans to introduce computer science as Leaving Cert subject revealed today

Plans to introduce computer science as a Leaving Cert subject will be revealed today.

It is just one of the elements involved in a roadmap for maximising digital technology in schools.

Education Minister Richard Bruton is aiming to make our education system the best in Europe in this area.

Minister Richard Bruton is launching the 2018 Digital Plan for Schools today, which includes over 80 actions aimed at maximizing the potential of digital technology in the classroom.

He wants the Irish education system to embed digital technology in teaching, learning and assessment by 2026.

Some of the key elements of the plan include introducing Computer Science as a Leaving Cert subject from September 2018 - on a phased introduction basis.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment will work with schools to explore how coding might be best integrated into the primary school curriculum.

A circular will issue to schools on the use of smartphone and tablet devices - this will mean schools will have to engage with the school community including students and parents on their usage.

- Digital Desk