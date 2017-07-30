Plans for Temple Bar to get a facelift

Temple Bar in Dublin is set to get a revamp.

The city council is planning to give the popular tourist area a de-clutter to improve accessibility.

Plans include removing the podium in the square and getting rid of bins and sandwich boards.

Martin Harte from the Temple Bar Company thinks it is a good idea.

"It'll make it a more useable space, which currently it isn't." he said.

"It's hard to run cultural events there at the moment because there's a lack of space. It's a bit of a mess, there's a lot of clutter.

"This will free it up and make it more of an amenity for the citizens of Dublin."