Plans for more multi-denominational schools to be announced today
30/01/2017
The Minister for Education Richard Bruton is to announce plans to provide more multi-denominational schools today.
The accelerated provision of these schools is in response to the demands of parents.
Education and Training Boards Ireland has welcomed the plans, saying more parents are looking for multi-denominational schools as Irish society becomes increasingly multi-ethnic and multi-cultural.
It will work with the Department of Education to conduct parental surveys and assess the demand.
