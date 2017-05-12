Plane diverted to Shannon after passenger suffers suspected heart attack

By Patrick Flynn

A transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after a passenger suffered a suspected heart attack.

Austrian Airlines flight OS-93 was travelling from Vienna, Austria to Washington in the US at the time. The flight was just off the Mayo coast around midday when the crew declared a medical emergency.

The crew requested permission to divert to Shannon where airport fire crews were standing by for the Boeing 767-300 jet when it landed at 12.30pm.

Once the jet reached the terminal paramedics quickly boarded the aircraft. They assessed and stabilised the passenger before he was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The man’s condition is unknown, however.

The flight continued its journey to the US shortly after 2.00pm.

Last Monday, an 88-year-old man died after the flight on which he was travelling diverted to Shannon.

Delta Airlines flight DL-71 was en route from Amsterdam to Atlanta, Georgia at the time. Cabin crew staff carried out CPR on the man as the flight rerouted to Shannon.

However, the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The flight was subsequently cancelled, and 260 passengers and crew sent to local hotels for the night.