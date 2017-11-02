Plane directed back to Cork Airport after smoke discoved on-board

A plane has been directed back to Cork Airport after smoke was discovered on-board.

It is believed it was found in the cockpit of the Aer Lingus plane, which was en-route to London Heathrow.

The Airport's emergency plan was activated, with fire, amublance and police services attending the scene.

Passengers have been evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

Cork Airport remains open while a full technical investigation is underway.