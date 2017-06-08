Plan to house 13 families in former B&B will save money in long run: Fr Peter McVerry

Homeless campaigner, Fr Peter McVerry, has said the decision to house 13 families in a former B&B in Dublin’s Clontarf area should be welcomed.

His comments come after some residents objected to the decision to move people into the former B&B on St. Lawrence Road - which has cost the Housing Agency nearly €2m.

Residents Association members say the money would have been better spent on long-term accommodation.

Fr. Peter McVerry sai all options had to be looked at as the homelessness problem is out of control.

"Its a lot of money to spend but remember the council is spending €158 per night for every homeless family in a hotel each night.

"So to put families in here they are actually going to save money".