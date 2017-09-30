Plain packaging rules for cigarettes come into force today

From today, all tobacco products all products manufactured for sale in Ireland must be in plain packaging.

The new measure is aimed at clamping down on the number of people smoking.

Ireland is the fourth country in the world to introduce plain packaging of cigarettes, following Australia, the UK and France.

The rules were brought in under the Public Health (Standardised Packaging of Tobacco) Act which became law in March 2015.

It requires packets to have neutral colouring and include no logos.

Stock manufatured up to today's date may be sold for one more year. Stock manufactured from today onwards must be in plain packaging.