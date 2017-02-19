Pipe bomb explodes in business park

A pipe bomb has exploded in a business park in Newtownabbey.

It was discovered by security staff patrolling the grounds at Abbey Business Park in Mill Road.

Detectives said they believed the device was thrown in at around 1am on Saturday.

The incident was reported to the PSNI on Saturday evening and police and army technical officers attended and removed the remnants for examination.

Police said: "There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident, however, the business park is a busy commercial zone within a densely populated residential area and the potential for injury was very high due to this reckless act."