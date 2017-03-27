Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in Waterford

Update - 8.30pm: The pilot of a light aircraft which crashed in County Waterford this afternoon has died.

The elderly man was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

Gardaí are at the scene and the Irish Coastguard Sikorsky helicopter, Rescue 117, was dispatched to the area.

The main N25 Waterford to Dungarvan Road has been closed at the Pike and diversions are in place.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who notice a low-flying aircraft in the Dungarvan area to contact them on 058 48600.

Scene of light aircraft crash outside of Dungarvan pic.twitter.com/PbF0PvlETT — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) March 27, 2017

Earlier: Gardaí are at the scene of a light aircraft crash in county Waterford.

A man has suffered serious injuries in the incident which happened just off the N25 near Dungarvan at around 4.20pm.

He was the only person in the plane and nobody else was hurt.

The scene has been preserved and local diversions are in place at Bridge Terries and Dungarvan Golf Club.

The Aviation Authorities have been notified.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.