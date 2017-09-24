Pig's head and racist graffiti left at Belfast community centre

A pig's head and racist graffiti have been left at a community centre in a suspected hate crime in Belfast.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Inverary Community Centre in east Belfast.

The graffiti included Nazi swastikas and the phrases "no Muslims" and "no blacks".

Cleaning staff from Belfast City Council have since removed the slogans.

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Ian McCormick said: "At approximately 5am it was reported to police that graffiti had been daubed on the walls of a building and a pig's head had been placed against the shutters of the building.

"Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

"If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency."

In a Facebook post, DUP councillor George Dorrian condemned the attack, writing: "It is disappointing to think that there are still those who creep around in the middle of the night, damaging property and attempting to stir hatred against those who have joined our community.

"I have asked the council to remove this as soon as possible, and hopefully it won't be repeated.

"If anyone has any information on those responsible I would ask that they contact the PSNI immediately."